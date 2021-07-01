Farce and Furious, the ninth

In the weeks following Scotland’s pandemic restrictions lifting, I went on a few road trips out of the local area. This, of course, exposed me to other people’s driving. Most people are pretty decent drivers – considerate, co-operative, safe. But occasionally you encounter ones who are arseholes. The arseholes seem particularly fond of expensive, high-performance cars (especially from companies that used to supply vehicles to the Nazis), and can be identified by their driving at 100mph on the motorway, getting bumper to bumper and flashing their lights at anyone in front of them until the driver in front is compelled to move over, and then speeding on their way. I can only assume they’re suffering from testosterone poisoning.

Why would I mention this as a preamble? I just watched Fast And Furious 9 because they filmed part of it in my home city, Edinburgh, after the Festivals finished in summer 2019. During filming, I witnessed a muscle car towed by a film truck going past my neighbourhood and wanted to see if it would feature at all (it didn’t).

I was curious to see if they were going to film car chases going at 20mph, as per the ideologically car-hating city council’s (then-new) speed limits (reader, the car chases were faster than 20mph). Just as well they filmed it in 2019, because the city’s streets have since been comprehensively fucked up by the well-intentioned but poorly thought out “Spaces For People” scheme which has forced cyclists into crumbling gutters, decimated urban bus lanes and safe parking/unloading zones, and made things more difficult for people with mobility issues. The film makers also managed to avoid the roadworks for the trams which have been going on since 2008, which exist to supplement the 22 bus route for the bargain price of a robotic mission to Mars. Setting a car chase film in Edinburgh shows a razor-sharp sense of irony. (But I digress.)

I spotted this driving close to my neighbourhood in September 2019…

I haven’t seen any of the series before this one, but you don’t need to watch any of the others because it’s all explained in dialogue, such as “She’s the woman who murdered the mother of your child!”. Lines like this are aimed at people who haven’t seen the previous films, and also anyone who has, but in the intervening years had their life support switched off and back on again. I gather it used to be about illegal street racing, and then turned into some sort of spy caper series over the next 20 years, with almost everything spy-caper-ish thrown out apart from the car chases.

This is not a film for which you need to think – if any of your brain cells rub together, even by accident, you won’t enjoy this film. You could be lobotomised with an ice cream scoop and have the time of your life with this. And if you own an expensive, high-performance car and drive like a cunt, this is the Citizen Kane of movies for you.

It’s quite possibly the dumbest thing I’ve seen since the 2019 UK election results. Imagine a live-action mashup of Toy Story (specifically the loopy bits set within Andy’s playtime), the Lego Movie, the 80’s TV A-Team (the baddies fire machine guns non-stop without hitting anything), and that bit in Top Gear when they turned a Reliant Robin into a space shuttle. Imagine a 7-year-old-boy on a sugar rush who can’t stop smashing toy cars together, or tying them to bits of string and playing conkers with them, or maybe setting fire to his Scalextric set.

What’s the story?

The film opens in 1989 when the Testosteroni brothers are helping their father at a car race. Elder brother Dom radios advice, younger brother Jakob is the mechanic. Their father is nudged into the wall by a competitor and dies in a fiery explosion. Dom is imprisoned for beating up the other driver.

Years later (and evidently after many adventures), older Dom has retired and is living with his son, and wife (who is the stepmother). His old friends turn up because Kurt Russell’s plane has crashed in Central America (don’t ask) and they want him to help somehow. The friends include a chilled-out smartass, a perky British computer nerd who doesn’t drive, and the plucky comic relief who is aware of how ridiculous everything is and breaks the fourth wall so the other characters can tell him (and the audience) not to over think things.

They travel to the crash site in muscle cars, bikes, and an APC to retrieve half of a Maguffin that can do computer magic (don’t ask, the details aren’t important). They are chased away by the local army whose soldiers, drivers and helicopter pilots are the world’s best at shooting soil, plants, and walls. Not once is anyone in any jeopardy in the film. Stuff happens, which you watch, and maybe you’re eating popcorn at the same time.

The surprise is when evil Jakob Testosteroni arrives in his own muscle car to grab the Maguffin from the goodies, drive off a cliff, and get picked up in mid-fall by an aircraft with a magic supermagnet. (This is the sort of playing about I used to do with my Lego toys. It made me feel very nostalgic for the 1980s.)

The team splits up. Smartass and the plucky comic relief go to a German rocket facility where the local Top Gear team is turning an improbable car into a rocket. Dom & Jakob’s sister turns up and goes to Japan with Dom’s wife for reasons (don’t ask; this sequence relies on coincidences to do a lot of heavy lifting). Dom and the computer nerd go to London to chase Jakob.

Jakob now works for an effete, blond generic-Eurotrash villain who’s kidnapped Charlize Theron (don’t ask; I assume it’s something to do with the previous films). Helen Mirren drives Dom to his lair where he gets promptly captured and immediately escapes when a bunch of female singers and supermodels dressed in Spetsnaz armour free him (don’t ask; I think this might also relate to previous films, but I have no idea. I just let it all happen without batting an eyelid).

In Tokyo, it turns out a Japanese girl’s DNA is capable of activating the Maguffin when the two halves are put together. It can steal the internet. (Don’t ask; the main thing is, don’t think about the DNA, and don’t think about the internet. It’s a Maguffin. It does magic.)

The other half of the Maguffin is stored under St Giles’ Cathedral in the middle of Edinburgh (don’t ask, I have no idea why, other than the fact that it’s a tourist hotspot). Dom and the nerd go there, joined by smartass and the plucky comic relief. The baddies use their magic supermagnets in a courier van to bugger up security systems around the Maguffin so Jakob can steal it. This kicks off a wild chase on ziplines, rooftops, bus roofs, and the courier van, all around the city, leaping from one location with pretty architecture to another. They use the supermagnets to capture Jakob and retrieve the Maguffin.

The goodies go to their hideout by the Caspian Sea (don’t ask) where the Eurotrash baddie grabs both the Maguffin and the Japanese girl, and frees Jakob. Jakob reveals the most messed-up character motivations, going back their father’s death at the start of the film. Don’t worry about the emotional core of the film. Don’t worry about why things happen. They just do. All you need to know is the message of the film is “it’s all about family”, hammered home with the subtlety of a car crash, and you shouldn’t think about what a fucked-up family this is.

The team goes to track down the baddies in Tbilisi (don’t ask), apart from the smartass and plucky comic relief who go on a side-mission to disable a satellite the Maguffin must connect to (again, don’t ask). In Tbilisi, the goodies install the magic supermagnets in their muscle cars to attract or repel things in a way that wrecks the baddies’ cars (and most of Tbilisi, yet leaving the locals miraculously unharmed), and ultimately flipping over the baddies’ command centre (an articulated truck with the Maguffin on board).

The goodies rescue the Japanese girl, disable the Maguffin, save the day, and throw a garden barbecue party to celebrate. And Jason Statham appears in the middle of the credits, I have no idea why (I didn’t ask).

I emerged from the cinema in the same way I emerged from a concussion I received many years ago. I could feel myself resuscitating a bit at a time, as higher-function thoughts slowly came back to me.

I did wonder if they were actually rolling the cameras whilst stuck in late afternoon traffic… (I guess they weren’t)

It was fun seeing Edinburgh on screen though. The route through the city is similar to the opening chase in Trainspotting in that it makes no geographic sense whatsoever. Even so, I had more fun with this than anything in the Avengers film they made here.

It’s a coin toss whether the film makers knew how dumb it was, or if they thought this was some proper James Bond or Mission: Impossible style action for the 21st century. The best analogy I can think of would be the computer game Saints Row The Third (2011) which was very aware of how ridiculous it was and had tremendous fun with it (I’m assuming unlike the similar Grand Theft Auto series which always struck me as more ‘straight’ and therefore less appealing…). Regarding computer games, a friend pointed out to me Forza Horizon 4 (2018), a racing game whose centrepiece is a simplified version of Edinburgh which came out a few months before filming began on Fast & Furious 9. Coincidence?

I like to think I was in on the joke and let the film amuse me, even though it gave me a headache trying to ignore the in-story explanations for everything.

Starring:

– Riddick, aka the Iron Giant, aka Groot;

– that guy with the fascinatingly massive jaw and biceps the size of his head who chose to kowtow to Chinese cinema audiences after referring to Taiwan as a country (reader, the kowtowing had no effect);

– a comfortably diverse supporting cast that never once has to point out how diverse it is;

– Helen Mirren doing a Cockney accent;

– Kurt Russell doing bugger all;

– and Charlize Theron doing it for the money (it must have been a lot of money – nothing else can explain that pudding-bowl haircut).



Written & directed by:

– the guy who finally mercy-killed the Star Trek cinematic franchise after JJ Abrams spent two whole movies torturing it.

Conclusion

I have no idea if I can recommend this or not. Seriously, I’m *stumped*. You know when people close their eyes and say “I’m just resting my eyes for a bit”? That’s what this film can do for your brain.

So: give your brain a holiday and take the plunge?